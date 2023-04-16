(The Hill) – At least two people were killed in a shooting at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, over the weekend, less than a week after a mass shooting at a bank in the city left five people dead.

Two people died and four others were injured after shots were fired into a crowd at Chickasaw Park in Louisville on Saturday. Police responded to reports of the shooting around 9 p.m., and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Louisville Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a press conference on Saturday night that while there were hundreds of people in the park at the time of the attack, police had no witnesses to the shooting. Humphrey also said it was unclear who opened fire.

“I want to speak directly to whoever the shooter is,” Humphrey said. “Turn yourself in. The best thing for you to do is to turn yourself in. We know that this will not end well. The best-case scenario is for you to turn yourself in and stop this.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) also reflected on the gun violence in the city over the past week, saying it had been “an unspeakable week of tragedy.”

“On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence,” Greenberg said. “And now, five days later, we’re at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence.”

One of the people who was injured in the latest shooting was in critical condition and underwent surgery.

The park where the shooting happened over the weekend is approximately five miles away from the bank that was the site of the shooting last week that killed five people and injured others. The shooter in that incident, a bank employee, was also killed by police.

Saturday’s shooting continues a string of mass shootings in the U.S., including one last month that left three children and three adults dead at a private school in Tennessee, that has renewed debate in the U.S. over gun control and gun rights.