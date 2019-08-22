National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Johnstown, Saratoga Springs

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN/SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Johnstown and Saratoga Springs on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado, with estimated winds of 85 MPH, affected the area from Johnson Avenue to Pleasant Avenue in Johnstown. The tornado was about 150 yards wide and went half a mile.

Damage was largely confined to uprooted trees.

An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Saratoga Springs causing damage near the intersection of Route 29 and Schallehn Road.

Officials say damage was done to trees, a barn, and a house. Wind speeds were estimated to be as high as 105 MPH. The tornado was 75 yards wide and went a half a mile.

Officials say no one was injured in either tornado.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play