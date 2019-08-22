National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in Johnstown, Saratoga Springs

JOHNSTOWN/SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Johnstown and Saratoga Springs on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado, with estimated winds of 85 MPH, affected the area from Johnson Avenue to Pleasant Avenue in Johnstown. The tornado was about 150 yards wide and went half a mile.

Damage was largely confined to uprooted trees.

An EF-1 tornado also touched down in Saratoga Springs causing damage near the intersection of Route 29 and Schallehn Road.

Officials say damage was done to trees, a barn, and a house. Wind speeds were estimated to be as high as 105 MPH. The tornado was 75 yards wide and went a half a mile.

Officials say no one was injured in either tornado.