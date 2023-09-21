SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – To celebrate National Voter Registration Week, the League of Women Voters of Saratoga County have been at locations throughout Saratoga and Washington counties on a mission to register people to vote. The main goal for this year’s celebration is to focus on registering the next generation of young voters.

Here is where members from the group will be located throughout the week:

September 21:

YMCA, West Ave Branch at 290 West Ave, Saratoga Springs: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SUNY Adirondack Saratoga Campus at 696 Route 9 in Wilton: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

September 22:

SUNY Adirondack Saratoga Campus at 696 Route 9 in Wilton: 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

YMCA, West Ave Branch at 290 West Ave, Saratoga Springs: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

September 23: