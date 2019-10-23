(NEWS10)– Keeping your teen safe behind the wheel. That’s the goal of National Teen Driver Safety Week.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is from October 20 to 26. It’s a reminder to talk to your teens about important rules they need to follow when out on the road. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sharing some things to keep in mind before handing the keys over to your young driver:

Before your teen even reaches driving age, talk to them about safe driving.

Be an example for your kids, showing them your safe driving habits.

Set ground rules and outline consequences in a parent-teen contract.

A recent WalletHub study finds that for the third year in a row, New York is the top state in the nation for teen driver safety.

On October 18, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee announced a partnership with Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) establishing a state coordinator position to mobilize the organization’s chapters and expand awareness efforts across the Empire State.

For more safe driving information, you can visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration here.