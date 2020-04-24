Latest News

National Teach Children To Save Day

(CNN) — A penny saved is a penny earned.

In other words, it is just as important to save money as it is to earn money.

Friday is the perfect day to teach your kid that lesson on National Teach Children To Save Day.

These kinds of habits set them up for a lifetime of saving, so start ’em young.

Bankers across the country volunteer to teach them how to do it and parents can do it too.

Need some ideas?

  • Open a savings account
  • Give them a piggy bank
  • Talk to them about what things cost
  • Explain “wanting” something vs. “needing” something

