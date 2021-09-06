National Suicide Prevention Week events planned in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital Region Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) has scheduled many events for the month of September and October to bring attention to the fight for suicide prevention. National Suicide Prevention Week is September 5 through 11.

The annual Northeastern NY Out of the Darkness Walks support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025. Volunteers walk across towns to bring awareness to the fight for suicide prevention.

The Capital Region walks are scheduled:

September 26 at the Orenda Pavilion, Saratoga Spa State Park

October 2 at Dutchman’s Landing, Catskill N.Y.

October 3 at Central Park, Schenectady N.Y.

For more info and links to register for walks, visit the Capital Region AFSP website.

AFSP will be displaying their Lifekeeper Memorial Quilts on the Empire State Plaza Concourse September 7 through 10. There will be volunteers to share resources and information about educational programs, survivor support and how to get involved with the Out of the Darkness Walks.

There will also be a remembrance ceremony on World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. Suicide loss survivors from the Capital Region can honor the memories of individuals who have passed and show support for each other. Names to be read at the ceremony can be submitted ahead of time. The event will be at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany and is scheduled to begin at noon.

Suicide is the eleventh leading cause of death in the United States. If you need help, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.