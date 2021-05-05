National Stroke Awareness Month

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The CDC reports that every 40 seconds someone in the U.S. has a stroke and every 4 minutes someone dies. That’s why May is dedicated to spreading awareness and prevention against strokes.

“We’ve had strokes here as young as 17 and we’ve had strokes as old as 103. All ages, all races all sexes. Strokes are not discriminatory.” – Scott Brehaut, MD, Medical Director of the Stroke Center at MVHS

A stroke happens when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off, depriving it from oxygen and causing brain cells to die. Common symptoms include face drooping, arm weakness, difficulty speaking or slurring words and vision problems. Like many diseases, prevention is key so it’s best to assess your risk with a doctor.

“If they have a trifacial relation we can put them on a coagulation, that will certainly help prevent stroke. If they have high blood pressure we can treat their blood pressure. If they’re smoking we can look towards getting them to stop smoking.” – Scott Brehaut, MD, Medical Director of the Stroke Center at MVHS

When having a stroke, time is of the essence. If you’re experiencing these symptoms then call 911 and don’t drive yourself to get care.

“What that also does is it that alerts the stroke team prior to your arrival of the possibility stroke so the team can mobilize quickly so we can start treatment faster for you.” – Scott Brehaut, MD, Medical Director of the Stroke Center at MVHS