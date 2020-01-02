National Returns Day: time’s running out for holiday gift returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Jan. 2 is National Returns Day. It’s the day when large numbers of people return or send back holiday gifts to stores.

Whether or not shoppers are returning holiday gifts on Thursday, and depending on the store, it may be getting too late for people to return or exchange gifts.

Best Buy only gives consumers until Jan. 14th to return holiday purchases made between Nov. 1st and Dec. 31, 2019. Macy’s offers a much more generous return policy of 90 days, but it does not extend to all items, according to the company’s website.

However, Apple or tech products purchased at Macy’s between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31 can only be returned until Jan. 8. It also means Apple products purchased on Black Friday are not be able to be returned.

JCPenney does not require exchanges or returns to be made within a specific time period, as long as the items have a receipt. However, items without a receipt must be returned within 45 days and JCPenney will only issue store credit at the item’s lowest selling price, according to their return policy.

If purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, gifts bought through Amazon can be returned until Jan. 31 but the website has different return policies for many products including computers/electronics, Amazon Warehouse items, jewelry, video games and grocery items.

UPS is expecting a 26 percent increase in returns from last year and are forecasting 1.9 million returns, according to their website.