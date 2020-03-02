National Read Across America Day: Celebrating books while remembering a beloved author

(NEWS10)– Calling all bookworms! It’s National Read Across America Day. It’s all about celebrating the joy of reading while remembering a beloved children’s author at the same time.

The National Education Association created Read Across America back in 1998, according to its website. It’s held on March 2 each year, which is also the birthday of late author and Springfield, Massachusetts native Dr. Seuss. Anyone can join in on the fun. In fact, School 16 in Troy holds a celebration each year complete with a green eggs and ham breakfast.

The National Education Association reminds you that the joy of reading can be celebrated all year long. All it takes is a book. If you’re looking for more ways to inspire your child to read, visit the Read Across America website here.

Oh the places you’ll go: Where you can learn more about Dr. Seuss

The tales of Dr. Seuss have been enjoyed by kids of all ages. Some even becoming holiday staples. Learning more about Dr. Seuss is as easy as making a quick trip to Springfield, Massachusetts. It is known as his hometown, and it’s home to The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum. They will be holding a birthday party in his honor on Saturday March 7. You’ll be able to meet the Cat in the Hat and other beloved Dr. Seuss characters.

For more information on the museum, including ticket prices, visit its website here.