National Pie Day: Five fascinating pie facts

(NEWS10) — Apple, pecan, banana cream, pumpkin… Thursday, January 23, 2020 is National Pie Day!

And to be clear, we’re not talking about the mathematical constant Pi (3.14, π). That Pi has its own day, celebrated on March 14. We’re talking about fruit or cream or meat inside a circular crust. Good old fashioned PIE, pie.

So cut yourself a slice of your favorite type of pie and enjoy a few fun facts about pie, brought to you by the American Pie Council (APC).