(NEWS10) – October 17 is National Pasta Day! Grab a fork and enjoy your favorite pasta dish!

It is estimated that each Italian eats more than 60 pounds of pasta per year. Americans don’t even come close to that eating only about 20 pounds per person, per year.

There are two broad categories for pasta, pasta secca (dried) and pasta fresca (dried) and come in a number of shapes and sizes. There are 310 specific forms with more than 1300 documented names. In Italy, the names of specific pasta vary by region.

The modern word macaroni comes from the Sicilian term for kneading dough with energy!

Here is a simple recipe for making your own pasta!

Ingredients:

1 egg, beaten

1/2 tsp of salt

1 cup all-purpose flour (you can also use equal parts all-purpose and semolina flour)

2 Tsp of water

Directions:

In a medium-sized bowl, combine flour and salt. Make a well in the flour, add the slightly beaten egg, and mix. The mixture should form a stiff dough. If needed, stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons water. You can also put the flour out on the counter and form a well in the flour and add the ingredients and use your hands to mix the ingredients until a stiff dough is formed.

On a lightly floured surface, knead dough for about 3 to 4 minutes. With a pasta machine or by hand roll dough out to desired thinness. Use machine or knife to cut into strips of desired width.