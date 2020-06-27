(CNN) — It is nothing to cry about, but Saturday is National Onion Day.
Experts believe the vegetables have been growing wild for thousands of years.
Now, U.S. growers produce millions of them.
The National Onion Association represents such farmers.
It has been around for more than a century.
National Onion Day is on June 27 because that is when the Association was incorporated.
- Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday NYS coronavirus update
- Albany County coronavirus update
- National Onion Day
- 6/27/2020: Afternoon storms could pack a punch south of Albany
- Efforts to protect president increased