Breaking News
Sheriff: Body of missing 77-year-old Albany County woman has been found

National Nobel Prize Day: last Nobel awarded locally was 46 years ago

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, a bust of the Nobel Prize founder, Alfred Nobel on display at the Concert Hall during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. Controversy stalks the Nobel prizes for peace and literature in a way it rarely does for science. The revamped panel at the Swedish Academy who will hand out the Nobel literature prizes Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, for both 2018 and 2019 would relish arguments about the winners, rather than intrigue about the #MeToo scandal that forced the institution to suspend the prize last year. (Henrik Montgomery/Pool Photo via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With the exception of 49 years, most of which were during World War I and World War II, the Nobel prizes have been awarded every year since 1901 according to nobelprize.org.

What would become known as the Nobel Prizes were brought into being by Alfred Nobel when he signed a sizable share of his fortune over in his will to provide prizes in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace.

Since then, 919 individuals have received a Nobel Prize. Fifty-nine of them have been affiliated with organizations located in N.Y.

Two of those 59 individuals won an Award while working for General Electric in Schenectady. Ivar Giaever won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1973 “for (their) experimental discoveries regarding tunneling phenomena in semiconductors and superconductors, respectively” and Irving Langmuir won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1932 “for his discoveries and investigations in surface chemistry.”

Below is a list of all the individuals affiliated with an organization in N.Y. and the entire list of previous Nobel winners along with their affiliations can be found here.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

  • Irving Langmuir- 1932
  • Harold C. Urey- 1934
  • James B. Sumner- 1946
  • Vincent du Vigneaud- 1955
  • Peyton Rous- 1966
  • Stanford Moore- 1972
  • William H. Stein- 1972
  • Roald Hoffmann- 1981
  • Bruce Merrifield- 1984
  • Roderick MacKinnon- 2003
  • Martin Chalfie- 2008
  • Joachim Frank- 2017
  • M. Stanley Whittingham- 2019

Prize in Economic Sciences

  • Harry M. Markowitz-1990
  • William Vickrey- 1996
  • Robert Mundell- 1999
  • Joseph E. Stiglitz- 2001
  • Robert F. Engle III- 2003
  • Edmund S. Phelps- 2006
  • Thomas J. Sargent- 2011
  • Paul M. Romer- 2018

Nobel Peace Prize

  • Nicholas Murray Butler- 1931

Nobel Prize in Physics

  • Clinton Davisson- 1937
  • Isidor Isaac Rabi- 1944
  • Hideki Yukawa- 1949
  • Polykarp Kusch- 1955
  • Tsung-Dao Lee- 1957
  • Hans Bethe- 1967
  • Ivar Giaever- 1973
  • Leo Esaki- 1973
  • James Rainwater- 1975
  • Kenneth G. Wilson- 1982
  • David M. Lee- 1996
  • Robert C. Richardson- 1996
  • Horst L. Stormer- 1998

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine

  • Alexis Carrel- 1912
  • Karl Landsteiner- 1930
  • George H. Whipple- 1934
  • Herbert S. Gasser- 1944
  • Max Theiler- 1951
  • Dickinson W. Richards- 1956
  • Andre F. Cournand- 1956
  • Edward Tatum- 1958
  • Severo Ochoa- 1959
  • Keffer Hartline- 1967
  • Robert W. Holley- 1968
  • Alfred D. Hershey- 1969
  • Gerald M. Edelman- 1972
  • Rosalyn Yalow- 1977
  • Christian de Duve- 1974
  • Barbara McClintock- 1983
  • Herbert A. Hauptman- 1985
  • Robert F. Furchgott- 1998
  • Gunter Blobel- 1999
  • Paul Greengard- 2000
  • Eric Kandel- 2000
  • Richard Axel- 2004
  • Ralph M. Steinman- 2011
  • Michael W. Young- 2017

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play