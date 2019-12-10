National Nobel Prize Day: last Nobel awarded locally was 46 years ago

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, a bust of the Nobel Prize founder, Alfred Nobel on display at the Concert Hall during the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm. Controversy stalks the Nobel prizes for peace and literature in a way it rarely does for science. The revamped panel at the Swedish Academy who will hand out the Nobel literature prizes Thursday Oct. 10, 2019, for both 2018 and 2019 would relish arguments about the winners, rather than intrigue about the #MeToo scandal that forced the institution to suspend the prize last year. (Henrik Montgomery/Pool Photo via AP, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With the exception of 49 years, most of which were during World War I and World War II, the Nobel prizes have been awarded every year since 1901 according to nobelprize.org.

What would become known as the Nobel Prizes were brought into being by Alfred Nobel when he signed a sizable share of his fortune over in his will to provide prizes in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace.

Since then, 919 individuals have received a Nobel Prize. Fifty-nine of them have been affiliated with organizations located in N.Y.

Two of those 59 individuals won an Award while working for General Electric in Schenectady. Ivar Giaever won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1973 “for (their) experimental discoveries regarding tunneling phenomena in semiconductors and superconductors, respectively” and Irving Langmuir won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1932 “for his discoveries and investigations in surface chemistry.”

Below is a list of all the individuals affiliated with an organization in N.Y. and the entire list of previous Nobel winners along with their affiliations can be found here.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Irving Langmuir- 1932

Harold C. Urey- 1934

James B. Sumner- 1946

Vincent du Vigneaud- 1955

Peyton Rous- 1966

Stanford Moore- 1972

William H. Stein- 1972

Roald Hoffmann- 1981

Bruce Merrifield- 1984

Roderick MacKinnon- 2003

Martin Chalfie- 2008

Joachim Frank- 2017

M. Stanley Whittingham- 2019

Prize in Economic Sciences

Harry M. Markowitz-1990

William Vickrey- 1996

Robert Mundell- 1999

Joseph E. Stiglitz- 2001

Robert F. Engle III- 2003

Edmund S. Phelps- 2006

Thomas J. Sargent- 2011

Paul M. Romer- 2018

Nobel Peace Prize

Nicholas Murray Butler- 1931

Nobel Prize in Physics

Clinton Davisson- 1937

Isidor Isaac Rabi- 1944

Hideki Yukawa- 1949

Polykarp Kusch- 1955

Tsung-Dao Lee- 1957

Hans Bethe- 1967

Ivar Giaever- 1973

Leo Esaki- 1973

James Rainwater- 1975

Kenneth G. Wilson- 1982

David M. Lee- 1996

Robert C. Richardson- 1996

Horst L. Stormer- 1998

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine