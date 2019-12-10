National Nobel Prize Day: last Nobel awarded locally was 46 years ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- With the exception of 49 years, most of which were during World War I and World War II, the Nobel prizes have been awarded every year since 1901 according to nobelprize.org.
What would become known as the Nobel Prizes were brought into being by Alfred Nobel when he signed a sizable share of his fortune over in his will to provide prizes in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace.
Since then, 919 individuals have received a Nobel Prize. Fifty-nine of them have been affiliated with organizations located in N.Y.
Two of those 59 individuals won an Award while working for General Electric in Schenectady. Ivar Giaever won the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1973 “for (their) experimental discoveries regarding tunneling phenomena in semiconductors and superconductors, respectively” and Irving Langmuir won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1932 “for his discoveries and investigations in surface chemistry.”
Below is a list of all the individuals affiliated with an organization in N.Y. and the entire list of previous Nobel winners along with their affiliations can be found here.
Nobel Prize in Chemistry
- Irving Langmuir- 1932
- Harold C. Urey- 1934
- James B. Sumner- 1946
- Vincent du Vigneaud- 1955
- Peyton Rous- 1966
- Stanford Moore- 1972
- William H. Stein- 1972
- Roald Hoffmann- 1981
- Bruce Merrifield- 1984
- Roderick MacKinnon- 2003
- Martin Chalfie- 2008
- Joachim Frank- 2017
- M. Stanley Whittingham- 2019
Prize in Economic Sciences
- Harry M. Markowitz-1990
- William Vickrey- 1996
- Robert Mundell- 1999
- Joseph E. Stiglitz- 2001
- Robert F. Engle III- 2003
- Edmund S. Phelps- 2006
- Thomas J. Sargent- 2011
- Paul M. Romer- 2018
Nobel Peace Prize
- Nicholas Murray Butler- 1931
Nobel Prize in Physics
- Clinton Davisson- 1937
- Isidor Isaac Rabi- 1944
- Hideki Yukawa- 1949
- Polykarp Kusch- 1955
- Tsung-Dao Lee- 1957
- Hans Bethe- 1967
- Ivar Giaever- 1973
- Leo Esaki- 1973
- James Rainwater- 1975
- Kenneth G. Wilson- 1982
- David M. Lee- 1996
- Robert C. Richardson- 1996
- Horst L. Stormer- 1998
Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine
- Alexis Carrel- 1912
- Karl Landsteiner- 1930
- George H. Whipple- 1934
- Herbert S. Gasser- 1944
- Max Theiler- 1951
- Dickinson W. Richards- 1956
- Andre F. Cournand- 1956
- Edward Tatum- 1958
- Severo Ochoa- 1959
- Keffer Hartline- 1967
- Robert W. Holley- 1968
- Alfred D. Hershey- 1969
- Gerald M. Edelman- 1972
- Rosalyn Yalow- 1977
- Christian de Duve- 1974
- Barbara McClintock- 1983
- Herbert A. Hauptman- 1985
- Robert F. Furchgott- 1998
- Gunter Blobel- 1999
- Paul Greengard- 2000
- Eric Kandel- 2000
- Richard Axel- 2004
- Ralph M. Steinman- 2011
- Michael W. Young- 2017