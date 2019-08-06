National Night Out: Building stronger relationships between communities and police

(NEWS10) — National Night Out is an annual event held across the country in an effort to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

“…National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen”- Matt Peskin, National Night Out Project Coordinator

More than 38 million people and 16,000 communities are expected to participate in the 36th annual National Night Out event, including 119 cities across New York.

Watervliet Police Department

From 6-8 p.m. in the Hudson Shores Park, 1 Selke Drive, Watervliet, NY 12189. This event is being held in conjunction with the City of Watervliet’s Summer Concert Series and will feature the band Swing Docs Big Band.

“Come spend the night outside with neighbors and law enforcement. Meet the new police Chief, Anthony Geraci, and other members of the police department” Watervliet PD Lt. Brian Strock

Troy Police Department

From 6 p.m. to dusk at Burden Ironworks Museum, 1 Industrial Parkway, Troy, NY 12180. There will be food, games, music, face paining, a fire truck, the mobile command center, finger printing and more!

Gloversville Police Department

Darling Field in Gloversville from 4-8 p.m. There will be activities for kids, food vendors, ice cream and entertainment with Flame performing from 4-6 p.m. There will also be a bicycle auction.

Amsterdam Police Department

From 5-9 p.m. in Veteran’s Park. There will be vendors, food, music, free kid’s activities, free bounce houses & water slides, Beyond Human Reptile exhibit, police, fire & safety demonstrations, free ice cream from Stewart’s, a chance to win a bicycle Sponsored by Target and more! There will also be a free outdoor movie on the big screen at dusk-Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the City Pool will be free and open late until 8 p.m.

Albany Police Department

South End/Mansion at Eagle & Warren Streets, 5-8 p.m.

101 South Pearl Street, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Delaware Ave Library, 5:30-7 p.m.

Center Square/Hudson Park at Hudson & Jay Park, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

West Hill at 553 Clinton Avenue, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

North Albany at Hackett Park, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Helderberg at Grove Avenue and Helderberg, 6:30-9 p.m.

Helderberg at Glendale, 6-8:30 p.m.

Whitehall at Darthmouth & Edgecomb Street, 6-8 p.m.

Arbor Hill Field of Dreams, 5:30-8 p.m.

Creighton Story Apartments at 3rd Avenue, 5-8 p.m.

Ezra Prentiss Apartments at 625 South Pearl, 5-8 p.m.

Bethlehem Police Department

From 6-8 p.m. at the Elm Avenue Town Park at 249 Elm Avenue, Delmar. This event is being planned to enhance the relationships between not only Law Enforcement and out neighbors, but emergency services also. There will be police, fire, and EMS vehicles on display. Police officers will be on hand to present crime prevention, pedestrian/bicycle safety and personal safety information. Police Officers and other volunteers will be handing out free make your own sundaes donated by Stewart’s. There will also be face painting free for all kids and live music will be performed by the band, Little Jack.

North Adams Police Department

From 4-8 p.m. at the Noel Field Athletic Complex on State Street. The event is free. There will be food, safety activities, games, giveaways, and more. Transportation is available.

Williamstown Police Department

National Night Out activities will follow a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. at the new Williamstown Police Department, Massachusetts Station. The event is free. There will be food, safety activities, games, giveaways, and more. There will also be open house tours from 5 to 7 p.m. Activities and open house tours will happen again on Saturday 8/10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

