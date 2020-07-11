(CNN) — Every July 11, Americans raise a glass to National Mojito Day.

The mojito is a traditional Cuban highball and is perhaps the most famous of rum-based highballs.

A highball is a drink with more mixer than alcohol.

The classic cocktail consists of just five ingredients white rum, sugar, lime juice, sparkling water, and mint.

The mojito is said to have originated in Havana and was a favorite drink of Ernest Hemingway.

Whether that is actually true or not, the mojito is a cool, refreshing summer drink with fresh, simple ingredients.