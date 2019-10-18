(NEWS10) – The third Friday of October is National Mammography Day, in conjunction with National Breast Cancer Month. This day serves as a reminder to all women that the best defense is early detection. A mammogram can often detect a problem before there is any outward physical sign.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States. The CDC also states that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer diagnosed among women. Screenings and breast exams are a part of the early detection process.

A preventative mammogram is the last line of defense. Today’s mammograms offer more vivid detail of the breast tissue and give doctors a more in-depth look into any future problems.

President Bill Clinton proclaimed this National Day in 1993.