National Lineman Appreciation Day

(CNN) — Saturday is National Linemen Appreciation Day.

No, it is not about honoring football players.

Linemen, and women, maintain the power grid. It is an incredibly dangerous job.

OSHA says about 56 linemen die each year for everyone 100,000 on the job and tens of thousands get injured.

However, linemen are essential, they battle mother nature to ensure hospitals, businesses, and homes maintain power.

So, to honor them, the U.S. Senate designated April 18 as Lineman Appreciation Day.

