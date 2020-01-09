National Institutes of Health awarded UAlbany millions in 2019 for health research

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The University at Albany (UAlbany) received $14.5 million in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for research last year, according to a report from the Center for Economic Growth (CEG).

Locally, UAlbany was awarded the largest amount of funding from the NIH out of all awarded facilities. The funding included $1.3 million for a study looking at the cardiovascular risk for children conceived through assisted reproduction technologies, the CEG report said.

The New York State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center received the second highest amount locally. They were awarded $13.5 million. Albany Medical College got the third highest amount of funding, receiving $12.6 million, according to the CEG report.

Vascular Visions Pharmaceuticals, Helen Hayes Hospital and Union College received the lowest amount of funding. The CEG report said all three facilities were awarded a combined $323,407.

It was the highest amount of funding received by the Capital Region in 11 years, according to the report. “These NIH awards are adding momentum to the Capital Region’s rapidly expanding life sciences cluster,” said CEG President and CEO Andrew Kennedy in a press release.

“Our robust academic and corporate R&D assets, combined with an unparalleled talent pipeline across several institutions, are giving life to not only life-saving innovations but also a stronger regional economy,” he said.

NIH funding in the Capital Region 2019

Source: Center for Economic Growth

All funding awarded by the NIH can be searched on their website.