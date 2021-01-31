National Hot Chocolate Day: Warm up with some hot chocolate from these local shops

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- People have enjoyed the comfort of chocolate drinks for approximately 2,000 years beginning with the Mayan civilization.

Although served cold, mixed with water, chili peppers, cornmeal, and other ingredients it was a step towards the widespread consumption of hot chocolate, according to Hotchocolatefestival.org.

Today hot chocolate takes on many forms, appealing to the tastes of many with additional flavors like caramel, peppermint, coconut and double-chocolate.

Places in the Capital Region to get hot chocolate

Ambition Coffee & Eatery, Inc.– 154 Jay St., Schenectady, N.Y. 12305

Cider Belly Doughnuts– 25 N. Pearl St., Albany, N.Y. 12207

Coffee Planet Ballston Spa– 100 Milton Ave., Ballston Spa, NY 12020

Emack & Bolio’s– 366 Delaware Ave., Albany, N.Y. 12209

Maria’s Cafe & Catering– 412 Union St., Schenectady, N.Y. 12305

Professor Java’s Coffee Sanctuary– 145 Wolf Rd., Albany, N.Y. 12205

Spot Coffee– 55 Railroad Pl., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Square One Cafe– 433 State St., Schenectady, N.Y. 12305

Vischer Ferry General Store– 357 Riverview Road, Rexford, N.Y. 12148