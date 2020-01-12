National Guard soldiers deploy from Capital Region at Siena College ceremony

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Today 200 New York National Guard soldiers said goodbye to their loved ones at a deployment ceremony at Siena College.

News10’s Giuliana Bruno was there and spoke to one mother about how she feels seeing her daughter take the next step in her journey serving the county.

The soldiers from the 42nd infantry division headquarters in Troy are departing to Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania to begin training. Later this year, they will deploy to the Middle East. Captain Alexandria Wiedenbaum says she and her fellow soldiers are well prepared for what is ahead, but first, she had to say goodbye to her mother.

“I have my mother here. I’m sure she’s not excited but will be able to contact our families throughout the entire time,” said Alexandria Wiedenbaum, a Captain in the U.S. Army.

Alexandria’s mom, June, responded by saying, “It is hard letting her go away. I have to let her go because she’s serving our country”

The soldiers will spend about ten months deployed. About 800 family members were at the ceremony in Loudonville today. Hundreds more from the 42nd Infantry Division said farewell in Staten Island and Rochester as well.