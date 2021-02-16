National Grid works to restore power in parts of Capital Region due to winter weather

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid crews were deployed throughout the Capital Region beginning Tuesday morning, as the icy wintry precipitation led to downed wires and power outages in some areas.

“Luckily the ice accumulation wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been,” said Patrick Stella, spokesperson for National Grid, “so although we do have pockets, it wasn’t a widespread major event.”

Restoration will likely continue through the afternoon Tuesday.

“The ice accumulates on the trees and can cause problems after the weather has already moved out. A tree can break several hours after the ice has been accumulating on it,” Stella explained.

