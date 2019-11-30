National Grid, winter weather safety tips to customers

(NEWS10) — The forecast starting Sunday continuing through Monday is calling for significant snowfall and ice across upstate New York.

National Grid is preparing line, service and tree workers to help if the weather impacts people’s electricity.

During a storm the company says their goal is to keep customers safe by clearing away dangers like live, downed power lines in order to restore potential power outages that could occur.

In addition, National Grid is offering customers these safety tips in preparation for the potentially severe weather.

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

or by calling 911. Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

carbon monoxide Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Stay informed and connected