ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National grid is warned of a potential scam affecting upstate New York on Thursday. They suggest that its customers be vigilant and protect their information. Reports of utility billing and payment scams are putting customers at risk.

National Grid customers report that telephone calls and emails claiming to be from National Grid demand immediate payment for past due balances on their utility bill. Customers contacted in the latest scam claim that the caller provides a name, their office location, and an identification number. In many cases, the caller ID and return number will have National Grid’s name and correct phone number, as scammers have taken additional steps to convince customers they work for National Grid.

The scammers threaten to cancel the customer’s service unless the payment is made immediately. They ask customers for bank and credit information or ask them to purchase a prepaid debit card. They also have been known to call businesses and ask them to make Western Union money transfers.

While the scam stories may vary, their intentions remain the same: frighten customers into making large payments and reveal their sensitive personal information. National Grid reminds its customers that they never demand payment with the threat of immediate disconnection.

National Grid reminds offers the following suggestions: