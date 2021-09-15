National Grid voltage conversion in the City of Cohoes

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 21, National Grid will be adjusting the voltage on transformers on both sides of Columbia Street, and Chestnut Street to Sunset Court, on Tuesday.

Residents in the area will be without power during the work period beginning at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Traffic signals at the intersection of Columbia St. & Simmons Ave and Columbia St. & Masten Ave. will be without power during the work period.

Traffic control flaggers will be in place, National Grid said, to use alternate routes when possible with caution when traveling in the area, as delays are expected.

