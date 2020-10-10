National Grid restores power to 95% of Eastern NY customers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid’s eastern New York field force has reportedly restored power to 95% of the nearly 250,000 customers impacted by the severe storm that caused significant and widespread damage across the region Wednesday.

National Grid said more than 2,700 tree, line and service workers, have been working around the clock to remove uprooted trees, tree limbs, downed wires, and other hazards. Crews have repaired extensive damage to equipment and facilities, including replacing more than 150 poles that were broken as a result of the storm. Among the hardest areas hit counties were Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Columbia and Montgomery.

“While we have made steady progress since Wednesday, our work will continue until all affected customers have had their service restored,” said Matt Barnett, Vice President of New York Electric Operations. “And as we look ahead, with high winds and thunderstorms in today’s forecast, our plan is to hold all of our crews in the area. We will be prepared.”

National Grid said the majority of the 15,000 customers who remain without service are in Albany, Schenectady and Troy. The company has established an estimated restoration time of 9 p.m. for those customers, with scattered isolated pockets and single customer outages restored into Sunday.

Estimated Restoration Times

In the early stages of a storm, restoration times on National Grid’s Outage Central site may be listed as “assessing conditions.” This is because debris such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires, must be cleared away so that damage to our equipment can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.

It’s normal for outage numbers and Estimated Restoration Times to fluctuate as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur if strong, damaging winds continue.

Outage Central Reminder: Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that community to have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into our Report or Check Outage page.

Customers who remain without power when their neighbors have been restored are encouraged to call National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.

LATEST STORIES