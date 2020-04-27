National grid response protocol amid pandemic

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thousands in Schoharie, Warren and Fulton counties remain without power Monday morning after snowstorms swept the area Sunday evening.

National Grid deployed crews to restore the power, but with extra steps to keep their employees and customers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National Grid has paused a number of services they normally provide, but they are continuing their emergency response. The company said customers should call them if they are experiencing a power outage or downed lines near their homes.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority, as conditions continue to evolve, we are taking additional precautionary actions to mitigate exposure and reduce the impact of the novel coronavirus on our customers and the communities where we live and serve,” said Badar Khan, National Grid’s interim U.S. President.

If National Grid crew members have to enter your home for emergency response purposes, they will avoid handshakes and ask everyone to maintain their 6 foot social distance. Additionally, crew members should be notified if someone in the home is ill or under a mandatory quarantine.

Crew members will wear gloves and masks where repairs are being made.

Company representatives say to be on the lookout for scams. If a National Grid employee tries to enter your home, you can verify their legitimacy by asking to see their identification.