National Grid reminds people to call 811 before digging

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Wednesday, August 11 is National 811 Safe Digging Day and National Grid is reminding people to have underground utility lines marked by calling 811 before digging. They said more than six utilities are damaged every hour in the U.S. by customers or contractors that did not have utility lines marked.

They also said digs without marked utility lines are the leading cause of natural gas leaks every year.

“Safe digging is absolutely critical to ensure the safety of our employees, public and local communities that we proudly serve each day. At National Grid, we remain focused and diligent in our commitment to deliver clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy services to our customers,” said Vice President of Gas Compliance & Assurance at National Grid, Mark Prewitt. “Calling 811 before you dig will help to protect you and your

family, as well as your neighbors and the local community.”

National Grid said calling 811 before digging is the law and fines can be levied against people who do not use the service. Dig safe requests must be placed 72 hours in advance.