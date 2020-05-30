National Grid provides outage update

EASTERN NEW YORK (NEWS10) — National Grid crews are continuously working to restore power to customers after strong storms swept through the Capital Region Friday afternoon.

Crews have been working to remove downed wires, trees, tree limbs and other hazards to replace more than 50 broken poles as a result of the storm. National Grid says crews have been working throughout the night to restore service to more than 90 percent of the more than 42,700 National Grid customers affected.

National Grid says the remaining 3,000 customers without service in the hardest hit areas of Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties are expected to have power restored hour-by-hour as crews continue to clean up. The majority of customers are expected to have service restored by midnight Saturday with a limited number of customers in the areas that have more severe damage to be restored by Sunday morning.

Customers can check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address by logging into the Report or Check an Outage page

The Restoration Process

The company says its first priority is to ensure the safety of customers and crews by clearing away dangers such as live, downed power lines. Next come repairs to main transmission facilities, including towers, poles and high-tension wires that deliver power to thousands of customers. Recovery work at local substations also is a high priority, followed by repairs to neighborhood circuits, transformers and service wires. Click here for more details, including a video, on the company’s restoration process.

National Grid reminds customers to remain aware of potential safety hazards such as damaged trees, particularly broken limbs that have not yet fallen to the ground. As always, all downed wires should be considered live and immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

A Reminder on Estimated Restoration Times

Immediately after a storm, restoration times on National Grid’s Outage Central site may be listed as “assessing conditions.” That’s because safety hazards, such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires must be cleared away so that infrastructure damage can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed.

It’s normal for outage numbers and ETRs to fluctuate. The numbers can go up and down as an ongoing storm causes new outages and/or as we de-energize lines to make conditions safe for repairs and restoration. Additionally, there could be new outages that occur that are separate from storm-related outages.

Outage Central Reminder: Our Outage Central page shows the estimated time of restoration for entire communities and reflects the estimated time for the last customer in that community to have power restored. The most accurate way for customers to check on the power restoration estimate for their specific address is to log into our Report or Check an Outage page.

The company also provides customers with the following safety reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should immediately be reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

or by calling 911. Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

carbon monoxide Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. (In a medical emergency, always dial 911.)

Keep a number of working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

