National Grid preparing for windy weather

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — National Grid says it will be increasing staffing and extending shifts in order to closely monitor windy weather in New York. Forecasts call for high winds with gusts up to 60 mph heading from east to west beginning Monday afternoon.
National Grid says it will continue to closely monitor the weather, and has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including the following:
- Securing extra resources, and mobilizing field and tree crews.
- Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
- Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.
- Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.
- Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.