ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With a storm forecasted for December 22 through the holiday weekend, National Grid has increased its upstate NY field force in preparation. The storm is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow, along with plummeting temperatures, ice buildup, and extremely damaging winds.

National Grid has increased its force to more than 2,800 line, service, tree, damage assessment, and public safety workers for the upcoming storm. National Grid has also activated its comprehensive emergency response plan making sure everyone is prepared for what may come with the storm. Brian Gemmell, National Grid’s Chief Operating Officer for New York Electric comments, “Heading into the holiday weekend, out line workers, field teams support staff, and contractor crews have made the commitment to be away from their families if they’re needed to restore service to our customers,” “We know that there is never a convenient time to endure a storm, especially during the holidays, and our crews are at the ready is the weather impacts our energy delivery system.” The company also reminds customers to stay safe and consider the following,

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage

Safety Near Downed Power Lines

Stay away from downed power lines and wires; use caution if one is nearby, and always assume that they are carrying live electricity

Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you

Take caution when approaching fallen trees, which could have power lines caught in them

Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent risk of shock

Stay Informed and Connected

Customers with active electricity accounts who text ‘REG’ to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties

Customers also can text ‘OUT’ to 64743 to report an outage

For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid’s Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts

Customers can read the latest company news, check outage status and report an outage by using the National Grid app

You can also visit the National Grid website for more on the process and other information.