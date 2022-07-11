ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid is preparing for potentially strong thunderstorms forecasted for Eastern New York on Tuesday. The power and gas company will increase staffing and extend shifts to make sure there are enough employees to fix any issues that may come up during the storms. National Grid is activating its comprehensive emergency response plan.

The plan includes:

Having extra resources and crews in areas expected to be hit the hardest

Pre-staging crews and materials

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared

National Grid said it would be ready if the storms impact the electrical system. Officials with National Grid suggest the following suggestions to keep you safe.

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to speed up restoration

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide . Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors

Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid’s system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage

The Storm Tracker Weather Team is tracking Tuesday’s storm and has the most up-to-date information. Be sure to watch on-air and check-in online for the latest updates.