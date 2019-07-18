National Grid offers ways to save energy during hot weather

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – National Grid announced a number of ways to save energy during hot weather.
Hot and humid weather is expected to affect the Capital Region this weekend.
- Draw blinds, shades, drapes to prevent the sun from making your home too hot.
- Turn off lights when they are not needed.
- Control your home’s temperature with a smart thermostat
- Whether you’re on vacation or on the go, a Wi-Fi enabled thermostat allows you to control your home’s temperature from your smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Customers can use the technology to preset and adjust temperatures remotely, which could help lower energy bills by up to $180 a year.
- Slightly increase air conditioner settings, change filters – The lower you set your air conditioner temperatures, the more costly it is to operate. For example, a 75-degree setting will cost about 18 percent more than a 78-degree setting. Be sure to choose a temperature that doesn’t compromise your comfort. Also, check your window air conditioner filter and replace or clean it if it is clogged. If your home has central air conditioning, check the furnace filter and replace it if it’s dirty.
- Ceiling fan efficiency – Unlike an air conditioner, ceiling fans don’t cool your home; they only circulate air to make you feel cooler. They are most effective when you’re home to enjoy the benefits. Turn ceiling fans off when you’re not home and save energy in the process.
- Unplug electronics – Even though your electronics, like televisions and computers, are turned off they may still draw electricity. Unplug any unnecessary electronics and chargers until you need them. In addition, using an advanced power strip on your entertainment system reduces phantom load energy use and can save you up to $60 annually.
- Check refrigerator and freezer temps – The ideal refrigerator temperature is between 37 and 40 degrees. For the freezer, the ideal reading is five degrees. Also, it’s important to keep your refrigerator and freezer full so that they do not have to work as hard to stay cold. This can drastically lower
the amountof energy that they’d ordinarily need tofunction efficiently.
- Replace/recycle working refrigerators that are 10 years or older – Older
refrigerators oftenuse more than four times the energy of newer models and cost up to $150 a year to run. Consider recycling yourrefrigerator with National Grid. Through our programyou can schedule a no-cost pick up of your old, working refrigerator and receive a $50 rebate.
- Delay the use of hot water appliances like
dish washersand washing machines.
-
Temporarily turnoff your pool pump – Pool pumps are one of the largest consumers ofhousehold energy—second only to the air conditioning unit.
Click here for more energy savings and bill management tips.