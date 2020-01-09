National Grid Foundation gives record grant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—With cold winter temperatures here, our heating bills are going up. For some, that extra money isn’t available and that’s where the Catholic Charities’ Emergency Energy Assistance Fund (EEAF) can help out.

Thursday Nation Grid Foundation gave a grant of $125,000 to the fund, their largest grant in the 12 years that they have participated. Vincent Colonno, CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany says they hope to use the grant to help 1,600 people in need, in over 14 counties.



Bishop Edward Sharfenberger accepts the donations from Edward White with National Grid Foundation

Erica Wright received help from the EEAF last year and came to tell her story today.

Erica Wright got help last year via the EEAF

National Grid Foundation, now in its 21st year has granted nearly $27 million to local organizations like Catholic Charites’. The foundation was created to help give people the tools and the education to improve their lives.