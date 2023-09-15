SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Grid held their annual job fair to conclude the 2023 week of service initiative. Throughout the week, National Grid employees volunteered at organizations in the Capital Region and across the state.

On Friday, middle and high school students from around the area had a chance to explore career options with National Grid and see different tools they can use with the company, giving them an interactive look at their future.

“We’re going to give these students an opportunity to see what it’s like to have a job in the energy industry,” Brian Sano, Regional Executive with National Grid, said. “We need these students to want to be interested in a career in the energy industry so we can hopefully one day employ them to help us build the energy future of tomorrow.”

“It’s so important for us to get them in the field and get them on job sites, see what opportunity is there for their careers going forward,” Joe Dragone, Senior Executive Officer for Capital Region BOCES, said.

Representatives from law enforcement agencies, the City of Schenectady and other companies were also on scene speaking to students.