National Grid continues its tradition to decorate Ronald McDonald House for the holidays

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Continuing to spread holiday cheer, dozens of National Grid members have volunteered their time to continue its decade-long tradition on Tuesday. Crews spent hours putting up holiday lights and a Christmas tree at the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region.

“These kids are going through so much and their families and it’s just so nice to give back to folks that are really struggling and having a hard time with their health or whatever issues they have going on,” said Laurie Poltynski, National Grid Regional Director.

For 12 years in a row, National Grid employees have been making the Ronald McDonald House on South Lake Ave. in Albany look festive and bright for the holiday season. In addition to the annual decoration, National Grid employees have also collected thousands of dollars in personal donations from their fellow employees to contribute to the Ronald McDonald House of the Capital Region.

This year they purchased and donated new energy-efficient holiday lights. This year’s installation includes 1,000 feet of lights, with 3,000 LED bulbs that will cover the large tree on the balcony, three houses, and a large wreath around the organization’s sign. Retired National Grid Electric Operations Manager Mark Murray has been donating Christmas trees for several years. In addition, approximately 40 pine boughs cut from trees on Murray’s property will decorate the houses.

“It’s great to be a part of it, it’s great to see so many coworkers from National Grid pitch in and help out and make quick work and make some beautiful decorations,” said Mark.

“This brings so much joy and so much happiness to give them a break from the stress and give them that opportunity to enjoy the holiday season and realize how important it is to be together and the support that they have from the community — this is one of the things that they see, the families see how many people are here to support them and get them through that,” said David Jacobsen, PSY.D, CEO of the RMHC of the Capital Region.

