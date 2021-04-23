National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday, April 24

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day 2021 is happening at many locations throughout the Capital Region on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Disposing of medicines through take-back programs prevents accidental poisoning and protect the environment.

Studies show that prescription drug abuse, particularly opioids, in the U.S. is at an all-time high, as is the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses. The statistics are staggering; in 2019 nearly 10 million people misused prescription pain relievers, almost 5 million misused prescription stimulants, and close to 6 million people misused tranquilizers or sedatives, according to a national survey.

Two U.S. children die from poisoning and nearly 400 kids under the age of 19 are treated in emergency rooms daily after being poisoned, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Another shocking fact: A majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained by friends or family, often taken straight from the medicine cabinet. Parents and caregivers can protect children by taking advantage of drug take-back programs. Learn more by visiting TakeBackDay.dea.gov.

What’s more, environmental experts have known for years now that flushing medications negatively impact ecosystems and are encouraging people to use drug take-back programs.

Unwanted medicines should be disposed of properly like other household hazardous wastes. Returning your unwanted medicines to a take-back program is the safest and most environmentally protective way to dispose of unused medication. Takebackyourmeds.org

In decades past, it was commonplace for people to get rid of unused, expired, or unwanted medications by flushing them down the toilet. Flushing expired or unused medications in the toilet or down a drain causes harm to the environment and aquatic animals, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“When flushed or thrown-out, these drugs can end up in our coastal ecosystems; and all the chemicals in those little pills that were once working together to make us feel better, are now dissolving in our waterways where they can negatively impact aquatic animals,” said Science Communications Specialist in the Atlantic Ecology Division of EPA’s Office of Research and Development, Sara Ernst.

National Drug Take-back Day locations

New York

Albany County

Albany Co. Sheriff’s Office- Patrol Station

Albany Police Dept.- CVS 885 Central Ave. Albany

Bethlehem Police Dept.- Elm Ave. Park front parking lot

Colonie Police Dept.

Guilderland Police Dept.- Public Library auxiliary parking lot

Watervliet Police Dept.

Columbia County

Chatham Police Dept.

Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office

Hudson Police Dept.

Fulton County

Fulton Co. Sheriff’s Office

Gloversville Police Dept.- North parking lot of City Hall

Johnstown Police Dept.

Greene County

Cairo Police Dept.- CVS 7600 NY-32, Cairo

Coxsackie Police Dept.

Montgomery County

Amsterdam Police Dept.

Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office

Rensselaer County

East Greenbush Police Dept.

Hoosick Falls Police Dept.

North Greenbush Police Dept.

Rensselaer City Police Dept. Rensselaer Fire Dept. North End Fire House

Rensselaer Co. Sheriff’s Office- West Sand Lake Fire Dept.

Troy Police Dept.

Saratoga County

Mechanicville Police Dept.- CVS 12 S. Central Ave. Mechanicville

NYS Police Troop G- Clifton Park

Saratoga Co. Sheriff’s Office- Round Lake Fire Dept.

Saratoga Police Dept.- Maple Ave. behind City Hall

Schenectady County

Rotterdam Police Dept.

Schenectady Co. Sheriff’s Office- Schenectady Co. Sheriff’s Substation

Schenectady Police Dept.

Town of Glenville Police Dept.

Town of Niskayuna Police Dept. Niskayuna Town Hall

Schoharie County

SUNY Cobleskill, NYS University Police- SUNY Cobleskill Johnson Hall

Warren County

Warren Co. Sheriff’s Office

Washington County

Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office

Massachusetts

Berkshire

Chesire Police Dept.

Pittsfield Police Dept.- John Soules

Vermont

Bennington

Bennington Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Bennington Police Station

Manchester Public Safety Facility

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

The Pharmacy

The Pharmacy Northshire

Winhall Police Department

Unable to get to a location on April 24? A list of controlled substance public disposal locations can be found on the DEA’s website.