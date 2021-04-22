National Drug Take-Back Day: Rensselaer County

CASTLETON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly will participate in a National Drug Take-Back event. The event is on April 24 which coincides with the Drug Take-Back day.

National Drug Take-Back Day is aimed at preventing overdose and addiction to prescription drugs. People can drop off any prescription drugs at certified locations on April 24. The event in Castleton will be held at the Walgreens at 1645 Columbia Turnpike from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Several other locations in Rensselaer County will be participating. They include:

The North Greenbush Police Department

The Troy Police Department

West Sand Lake Fire Department (Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department)

The East Greenbush Police Department

The Rensselaer Fire Department North End Fire House (Rennselaer Police)

“We have seen opioid deaths on the rise, and it is our responsibility to dispose of our prescription drugs properly. On Saturday, Walgreens will make it easy to drop off your prescription drugs to be placed into a lockbox to be destroyed,” said District Attorney, Mary Pat Donnelly. “Bring your unused or expired medications to the collection site for safe disposal.”

Officials from the East Greenbush Fire Department and the Schodack Police will be on hand for the event. In addition, the Sheriff’s Department will be available to issue SAFE ID cards for children.