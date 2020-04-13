National COVID-19 survey: families struggling to navigate remote learning, economic hardship, social distancing

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, Joy Engel holds her son at her home in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Engel, who is pregnant, and her husband, Dr. Ben Hagopian, who works at a family practice and an urgent care clinic, decided to isolate themselves from each since the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Families are feeling the pressure as stay at home orders enter a second month and the school year wanes on through the uncharted territory of COVID-19 fears, remote learning, social distancing, and economic turmoil.

A survey from Save the Children indicates parents are worried about their child(rens) mental health, finances and not being able to see older relatives. Children are worried a family member will get COVID-19 and if they will be prepared for school next year.

“This survey shows that children are really feeling the impact of being out of school and away from their friends and routine. This is an unprecedented time for the country and the world, and it is critical we listen to children and support them during this crisis,” said Save the Children President/CEO Janti Soeripto.

Approximately half of all children reported feeling bored and worried, 52%, and 49% respectively. Among the lesser reported feelings were scared 34%, anxious 27%, and confused 24%. Almost 50% were also worried a family member would be diagnosed with COVID-19. Slightly more than half are worried they will be underprepared next school year. A high percentage of children were also upset they did not get the chance to say good-bye to friends before schools were shut down, 70%.

Nearly 75% of parents are worried about money and slightly more than half have had to adjust their budget in order to pay for essentials like food, mortgage or rent. They are also worried about their child(ren) keeping up on schoolwork, 66%. A little more than a quarter have lost income or had their pay cut.

There is a silver lining the organization said. Almost three-quarters of children said they are excited about being able to spend more time with their families and 61% of parents said they are looking forward to being more involved in their child’s schoolwork.

This national survey included 1,500 households with children ages 6-18. The entire report can be found on the Save the Children website.

