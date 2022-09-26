CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — National Coffee Day is just around the corner, and avid coffee drinkers should be on the lookout for deals on America’s favorite caffeinated drink. While National Coffee Day in America is on Thursday, September 29, International Coffee Day is recognized on Saturday, October 1, according to National Today, and different places will be offering deals on different days.

Dunkin’ Donuts frequenters will be happy to learn that on September 29, customers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase nationwide. Dunkin’ is calling their event, “National Dunkin’ Day,” in honor of national coffee day. More information can be found on the Dunkin’ Website, regarding deals involving Dunkin’ care packages for those interested.

Duck Donuts is offering a free medium hot coffee or cold brew with the purchase of a donut on September 29. Duck Donut rewards members and guests who order online can also take advantage of this deal, as a free medium hot coffee or cold brew will be automatically added to Duck Donuts reward members’ accounts with the purchase of a donut. Those ordering online can use the code COFFEEDAY at the checkout to receive this offer. Delivery for this offer is excluded. To find your nearest Duck Donuts location, you can visit their website for more information.

Stewart’s Shops regulars will be happy to learn they will be offering a free coffee from noon to close on September 29, no purchase necessary. Stewie’s shoppers can enjoy a free hot or iced coffee in any size they want.

Panera will be celebrating National Coffee Day by offering free drinks, including coffee, for two months, but is only offered to those who subscribe to the company’s “Unlimited Sip Club.” The deal, which is typically $10.99 a month, according to Thrillest, will be offered to customers who join on Sept. 29, and can score free coffee, iced tea, lemonade and other fountain drinks.

Tim Horton’s U.S. locations will be offering a medium hot or iced coffee for 25 cents when you order in on the Tims app or website. Timmy’s is also offering hot or iced coffee for 99 cents during the month of October when you order on the Tims app or website as well.

Make sure to keep an eye out as National Coffee Day approaches, and other franchises and local coffee shops release their plans to celebrate the festivities.