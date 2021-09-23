National Coffee Day: Dunkin’ offering free medium coffee for North Country members

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Attention all coffee lovers! National Coffee Day is September 29.

Dunkin’ is preparing to celebrate the annual day with an exclusive coffee offer. All-day on National Coffee Day, DD Perks® members can receive a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

“We love our loyal Northern New York DD Perks members, and what better way to say thank you than with a free coffee offer for National Coffee Day?” Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland said in a press release. “Be sure to sign up for DD Perks so you can enjoy this perk, and all of the amazing offers we provide our loyal members 365 days a year.”

According to Dunkin’, the offer includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee. This offer will allow loyalty members to pair their free coffee with a purchase of a food item or additional beverage.

This includes one of the latest fall menu items, including a Pumpkin Donut or MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, a Pumpkin Muffin, or an Apple Cider Donut. Fall beverages include Dunkin’s new Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Refresher, and the Apple Cranberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher.

To receive the free medium hot or iced coffee offer on National Coffee Day, customers are required to signup as a DD Perks® member by September 29.