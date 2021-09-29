National Coffee Day deals and discounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you a coffee lover? Well Wednesday, September 29 marks National Coffee Day! Here are some fun facts, deals and discounts to take advantage of to help satisfy your caffeine craving.

No matter how you take your coffee, Americans love their morning coffee. A recent survey from TopCashback.com, found that 50% of Americans set a budget for impractical expenses, like regular coffee runs. The survey polled a cross-section of 1,617 adults, aged 18 and over and here are the results:

Caffeine Cravings

Do you like to treat yourself by going out for coffee?

Yes (57%)

No (43%)

How much do you typically spend per month on coffee?

0-$20 (44%)

$21-$50 (37%)

$51-$80 (13%)

$81-$100 (3%)

Over $100 (3%)

Additionally, Offers.com tracked down all of the offers and deals from favorite shops so you can celebrate with a free or discounted offer for your morning cup o’ joe.

National Coffee Day Deals and Freebies:

Be sure to check the National Coffee Day roundup, for additional offers.