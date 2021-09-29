National Coffee Day deals and discounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Are you a coffee lover? Well Wednesday, September 29 marks National Coffee Day! Here are some fun facts, deals and discounts to take advantage of to help satisfy your caffeine craving.
No matter how you take your coffee, Americans love their morning coffee. A recent survey from TopCashback.com, found that 50% of Americans set a budget for impractical expenses, like regular coffee runs. The survey polled a cross-section of 1,617 adults, aged 18 and over and here are the results:
Caffeine Cravings
Do you like to treat yourself by going out for coffee?
- Yes (57%)
- No (43%)
How much do you typically spend per month on coffee?
- 0-$20 (44%)
- $21-$50 (37%)
- $51-$80 (13%)
- $81-$100 (3%)
- Over $100 (3%)
Additionally, Offers.com tracked down all of the offers and deals from favorite shops so you can celebrate with a free or discounted offer for your morning cup o’ joe.
National Coffee Day Deals and Freebies:
- Amora Coffee: Celebrate National Coffee Day and Amora Coffee by enjoying 50% off orders over $50. You’ll need the code “50OFF50”, but that shouldn’t be hard to remember.
- Atlas Coffee Club: Between Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, new Atlas Coffee Club subscribers are invited to enjoy a FREE 12-ounce bag of coffee with any subscription.
- Baskin-Robbins: Get in on the Cappuccino Blast® deal going on right now at Baskin-Robbins. The Cappuccino Blast® is real coffee blended with your favorite ice cream. And for a limited time only, Baskin-Robbins is offering this frozen treat for a sweet price. Get a small for $4, a medium for $5 or a large Cappuccino Blast® for just $6.
- Camano Island Coffee Roasters: Join the Coffee Lovers Club at Camano Island Coffee Roasters and get $20 off your first order. And here’s something you don’t see every day: This deal comes with a satisfaction guarantee. If it’s not the best coffee you’ve ever had, cancel your subscription and never pay for the $20 worth of coffee you received.
- Circle K: Drink a lot of coffee? If you answered “yes,” then we found the deal for you. At Circle K, get signed up for the monthly beverage subscription they are calling Sip & Save. This will get you one beverage of your choice, including hot or iced coffee, EVERY DAY for 30 days for just $5.99 a month. The subscription is for any size cup, including refills up to 64-ounces. The rule is ONE per day. To sign up, just head to your participating Circle K Store, enter your mobile number at checkout and start enjoying your one beverage per month.
- Cumberland Farms: Coffee for under a buck? Not only, but also get a load of the Flavor Station at Cumberland Farms where you can add a flavor shot for FREE, and still pay only $0.99 for a Cup o’ Joe.
- Death Wish Coffee: Any coffee purchase from Sept. 29 through Oct. 28 will enter you to win coffee for life. Terms and conditions apply.
- Duck Donuts: In celebration of the day, all registered Duck Donuts Rewards Members will receive an app reward to enjoy a free medium cold brew or frappe that can be redeemed in-shop or online Wednesday, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. Guests must download and register for the app by Sept. 28, 11:59 p.m. EST.
- Dunkin’: On National Coffee Day — Sept. 29 only — Dunkin’ will be offering a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with purchase to all DD Perks® members. This freebie includes Dunkin’s Original Blend or Dunkin’s Limited Batch Series coffees, 100% Guatemalan Hot Coffee or Dunkin’ Midnight Hot Coffee. By the way, don’t pass up Dunkin’s special pumpkin coffee available through Oct. 31.
- GoPuff: Several offers are available from GoPuff in honor of National Coffee Day. Let’s have a look:
- From Sept. 20 through Oct. 3, Starbucks coffees are buy two, pay for one.
- Select SuperCoffee products are priced at two for $5.
- Get Starbucks Double and Tripleshot products 2 for $5.50.
- Starbucks Cold Brew is 2 for $6.
- Keurig: Coffee lovers will enjoy the sweet deal going on right now at Keurig. Get Multi-Stream Technology™ on a Student Budget. For just $49.99 you can get the K-Slim® Starter Kit, regularly priced at $119.99, plus 25% off beverages and FREE shipping when you sign up for auto-delivery.
- Kolache Factory: Make National Coffee Day your excuse to swing by the Kolache Factory on Sept. 29 to grab your FREE cup of Joe. And we bet you can guess what goes great with the perfect cup of Katz gourmet hot coffee. A kolache, of course! To get your free 12-ounce cup of coffee at one of the 57 Kolache Factory stores nationwide, simply show the cashier your coupon (it can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter), or ask for it in-store. You can redeem the free coffee in-store or curbside, just not online. Also, if you sign up for their e-club by Sept. 29, you will receive a Buy 3 Get 3 FREE kolache deal in time to celebrate National Coffee Day with free kolaches to go along with your free coffee.
- Lucky Jack Cold Brew: National Coffee Day is the perfect opportunity to try Lucky Jack Cold Brew: A ready-to-drink oat milk latte, certified organic, gluten-free, nut-free and kosher. They come in four flavors: Vanilla, Caramel, Mocha and Golden Milk + Turmeric (a blend of cinnamon and turmeric). On Sept. 29 you can score some smoking Lucky Jack deals on Amazon:. The first is a BOGO deal for all 7.5-ounce Lucky Jack Cold Brew Nitro Lattes. The deal runs from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 29. And on Oct. 1, in honor of International Coffee Day, enjoy 20% off all 7.5-ounce Lucky Jack Cold Brew Nitro Lattes from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Nespresso: A variety of cool (or hot, depending on your preference) deals are going on right now at Nespresso. For one, you can save $43 by ordering the Carafe Starter Pack. It includes two FREE sleeves of Pour-Over Style Coffee. Nespresso is also offering a Signature Welcome Gift. When you order 10 or more sleeves (100 capsules), you can choose to receive either a set of Vertuo Coffee Mugs, a sleeve of Nespresso’s latest coffee, a set of two coasters and a recycling bag. For this gift, you’ll need to enter the code COFFEEGIFT. Another option when you order 10 or more sleeves is to choose a set of View Espresso cups and saucers, a sleeve of their latest coffee, a set of two coasters and a recycling bag. For this gift, you’ll need the code: ESPRESSOGIFT.
- Panera: On September 29, simply let Panera know at the cashier or drive-thru that you’re a parent or caregiver and you’ll receive free coffee all day. Starting September 23, through September 29, National Coffee Day, parents and caregivers can head to jumpstartjug.com to enter for a chance to win 1 of 450 Jump Start Jugs for free.
- QuickChek: The iconic fresh convenience market chain, QuikChek with 156 stores, is celebrating National Coffee Day in the best possible way — by offering a FREE, fresh-brewed, 20-ounce hot or iced coffee to Quickchek Rewards Members, including more than a dozen flavors. Don’t know about you, but we hear Pumpkin Spice calling our name.
- Smoothie King: You are definitely going to want to celebrate National Coffee Day with the limited-time Pumpkin Coffee Smoothie at Smoothie King. And exclusively on Sept. 29, get FREE delivery when purchasing $10 or more on the Smoothie King website or the Smoothie King app.
- SONIC: Let’s just say, if you’re one of the two people in the U.S. who isn’t a huge coffee fan, no worries. Sonic has you covered—and for a whole two months. Available from Sept. 27 through Nov. 27, valid when you apply for the reward online or in the SONIC app, you can take advantage of their half-price Blast offer. Enjoy ONE half-priced Blast before Nov. 27.
- Sproud: Some of us enjoy our coffee with a little cream (or a lot), and for those folks, we’ve found a tempting offer. Try the new plant-based milk alternative from Sproud with a silky, creamy texture and a neutral taste that is as close to dairy milk as you can get, for 25% off. Sproud is a protein-rich, low-carb and eco-friendly option that won’t alter the flavor of your coffee. Go ahead. Give it a spin.
- Stewart’s Shops: From noon to close on Wednesday, September 29th, swing into any Stewart’s Shop for a FREE hot coffee when you use any refillable mug, up to 32oz!* Enjoy all your favorite flavors like Blueberry Crumble, Maple French Toast, or Pumpkin Spice! The deal also includes FREE iced or cold brew coffee (shop made only), no purchase necessary! Last year our Partners served nearly 78,000 coffees for free!
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: One of the world’s leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, is showing its coffee spirit on Sept. 29 by offering a FREE regular-size brewed coffee with any food or bakery purchase of $2.00 or more.
- Tim Hortons: How about a whole month of celebrating coffee? That’s what they invite you to do at Tim Hortons. From Sept. 29 through Oct. 26, place your order through the Tim Hortons app or online and receive any size hot or iced coffee for only $0.99 cents. Just to make the offer entirely irresistible, between Sept. 29 and Nov. 9, Tims Rewards members can enjoy a FREE donut with the purchase of any coffee beverage.
- ZOA Energy: Through Sept. 30, a fun and spirited contest is taking place across school campuses nationwide in an effort to promote an energy drink that is made with green coffee and green tea. The winners who post up to a 60-second video on Tik Tok or IG Reels (tagging @ZOAEnergy and #BigCANonCampusdelivers) showcasing their school spirit will be entered to win a can of ZOA Energy for every student and a ZOA-sponsored on-campus event nobody will forget. The winner will be chosen by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dave Rienzi, the co-founders of ZOA Energy. Whether you decide to capture your school spirit and enter the contest or just enjoy a new twist on coffee, the choice is yours.
Be sure to check the National Coffee Day roundup, for additional offers.
