(NEWS10) – Chocolate lovers rejoice October 28 is your day! Grab a bar because Monday is National Chocolate Day. It is a day to celebrate all things dark, creamy and delicious.

Here are some facts to make you an expert at the water cooler:

How is chocolate made?



Chocolate comes from the seed of the tropical Theobroma cacao tree. Cacao has been cultivated for at least three millennia and grows in Mexico, Central America, and Northern South America. The earliest known documentation of using cacao seeds is from around 1100 BC. Since cacao tree seeds have a very intense, bitter taste, they must be fermented to develop the flavor.

Once fermented, the beans are dried, cleaned, and roasted. After roasting, the shell is removed to produce cacao nibs. The cacao nibs are then ground into cocoa mass, which is pure chocolate in rough form. The cocoa mass is usually liquefied then molded with or without other ingredients. At this point in the process, it is called chocolate liquor. The chocolate liquor may then be processed into two components, cocoa solids and cocoa butter.

Unsweetened baking chocolate – cocoa solids and cocoa butter in varying proportions.

– cocoa solids and cocoa butter in varying proportions. Sweet chocolate – cocoa solids, cocoa butter or other fat and sugar.

– cocoa solids, cocoa butter or other fat and sugar. Milk chocolate – sweet chocolate with milk powder or condensed milk.

– sweet chocolate with milk powder or condensed milk. White chocolate – cocoa butter, sugar, and milk but no cocoa solids.

National Confectioners Association created National Chocolate Day.

Chocolate Cake Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups granulated sugar

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

3/4 cup of unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 tsp. Vanilla Extract

1 cup boiling water

Directions:

Preheat the over to 350 degrees. Add the sugar, flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt and stir together add the eggs, milk, oil and vanilla and mix on medium for about 2 minutes. Stir in the boiling water last. The batter will be thin. Pour into two greased cake pans and bake for about 30 to 35 minutes. To test stick a toothpick in the cake and if it comes out clean your cake is done.

Frosting:

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cup confectioners sugar

6 Tsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

6 Tsp. of softened butter

5 Tsp. Evaporated Milk

1 tsp. Vanilla Extract

Directions:

Sift together the sugar and cocoa powder then set aside. In a large mixer bowl cream the butter until smooth. Then gradually beat in the sugar mixture while alternating between adding the milk. Blend in the vanilla and mix until smooth and fluffy.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. Baking Soda

1 tsp. Salt

1 cup (2 sticks) softened butter

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp. of vanilla extract

2 large eggs

2 cups of choc. chips

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375. Combine the butter, both sugars and the vanilla extract and beat in a large bowl until the sugar is fully incorporated, this process is called creaming. Add eggs one at a time until fully incorporated. Mix the dry ingredients in a bowl. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the egg, sugar, butter mixture. Make sure you are on a low setting on your mixer then slowly increase the speed once the dry ingredients start to mix. Finally, add the choc. chips and use a tablespoon to drop the rounded dough onto an un-greased cookie sheet, you can also use parchment paper. Cook for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on the tray for 2 minutes before moving the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.