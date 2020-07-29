National Chicken Wing Day: Where to find the best deals on July 29

July 29 is the chicken wing’s turn at a national food holiday.

National Chicken Wing Day has been on the calendar since the 1970s, thanks to the town of Buffalo, N.Y. The day was designated as a celebration of its legendary Buffalo chicken wings.

Here’s what’s in store for chicken wing lovers in 2020:

Buffalo Wild Wings customers can receive 6 free wings with the purchase of any size order of wings. The deal is only available for dine-in or by ordering via phone for pickup at the local sports bar.

