National Chicken Wing Day: Where to find the best deals on July 29

by: Kelly Anne Beile

Posted: / Updated:

July 29 is the chicken wing’s turn at a national food holiday.

National Chicken Wing Day has been on the calendar since the 1970s, thanks to the town of Buffalo, N.Y. The day was designated as a celebration of its legendary Buffalo chicken wings.

Here’s what’s in store for chicken wing lovers in 2020:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings customers can receive 6 free wings with the purchase of any size order of wings. The deal is only available for dine-in or by ordering via phone for pickup at the local sports bar.
  • Applebee’s has a BOGO deal for takeout and delivery orders using the code WINGDAY—get two orders of chicken wings, either boneless, bone-in, or one of each online at Applebees.com or through the mobile app.
  • BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is offering a free appetizer—including wings—with any $25 purchase using the promo code FREEAPP at checkout.
  • Hooters is offering dine-in customers who 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings.

