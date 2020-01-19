National Archives apologizes for altering photo

(CNN) — The National Archives has apologized and removed an altered photo of the 2017 Women’s March from a display saying, “We made a mistake.”

The archives censored signs referencing women’s anatomy and President Donald Trump’s name.

According to the Washington Post, the photo, taken a day after Trump’s inauguration, had Trump’s name blurred from signs.

The National Archives said the photo was not an archival record, but one licensed as a promotional graphic.

The agency says it will replace the image with an unaltered one as soon as possible.