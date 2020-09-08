Nate’s Barber Shop gives kids free back-to-school looks and supplies

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nate’s Barber Shop is no stranger to charity. In his 11 years cutting at his home base, owner Nathan Ross has given free haircuts to veterans, public servants and the homeless. On Monday, he and two other barbers gave free new trims and cuts to students about to head back to school.

They were joined by Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates, a nonprofit in their first year of service to families not getting the help they need through COVID-19 and times of misfortune. LAVA gave out backpacks, toys and school supplies, all donated.

As of noon, Nate’s Barber Shop was on track to give out at least 100 cuts by the end of things at 2:30 p.m.

