Nate’s Barber Shop gives kids free back-to-school looks and supplies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nate’s Barber Shop is no stranger to charity. In his 11 years cutting at his home base, owner Nathan Ross has given free haircuts to veterans, public servants and the homeless. On Monday, he and two other barbers gave free new trims and cuts to students about to head back to school.

They were joined by Lower Adirondack Visionary Associates, a nonprofit in their first year of service to families not getting the help they need through COVID-19 and times of misfortune. LAVA gave out backpacks, toys and school supplies, all donated.

As of noon, Nate’s Barber Shop was on track to give out at least 100 cuts by the end of things at 2:30 p.m.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga