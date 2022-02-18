DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Gordon has fit in just fine in his new job at Hendrick Motorsports. He is the new vice-chairman and the second-ranking team official to 72-year-old owner Rick Hendrick. The move positioned Gordon to one day succeed Hendrick and run the operation.

Gordon now has hands in all aspects at Hendrick. He’s involved with everything from competition meetings and marketing to securing sponsorship and social media ideas.

Gordon won 93 races and four Cup Series titles before retiring in 2015. He won the Daytona 500 in 1997, 1999, and 2005.