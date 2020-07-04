NASA plans new ISS crew launch for October

Workers near the top of the 526 ft. Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on scaffolds in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scheduled for May 27 will launch a Crew Dragon spacecraft on its first test flight with astronauts on-board to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(CNN) — A new astronaut crew will head to the International Space Station in the fall.

The launch will be from Southern Kazakhstan in October.

NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will join Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-sverchkov onboard the Russian space vehicle Soyuz.

The trio will spend six months on the ISS.

NASA’s Rubins will be making her second spaceflight, following a trip between July and October 2016.

This next crew arrival follows that of NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken.

They launched from the U.S. aboard the SpaceX endeavor in May.