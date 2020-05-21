NASA names telescope in honor of female astronomer

(CNN) — NASA’s first chief astronomer gets honored with a telescope.

The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is in development and will likely be launched within the next few years.

Roman was born in 1925 and became fascinated with outer space shortly afterward.

In grade school Roman started an astronomy club.

Roman says she was repeatedly told women could not be scientists, but she did not let that prevent her from her dreams.

Roman got a bachelor’s degree from Swartmore College and later got a Ph.D in astronomy from the University of Chicago in 1949.

NASA says the Roman will be able to tackle mysterious elements of the universe including dark energy and dark matter.

