NASA Looking for Social Media Influencers to Witness History

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – NASA is now seeking social media influencers to help educate, inform, and inspire the American population through the launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS) in Florida.

This launch, currently targeted for Wednesday, Dec. 4, will be the next commercial cargo resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

The Space Agency is giving social media users the opportunity to be on the front line to blog, tweet or Instagram everything about SpaceX’s 19th resupply mission. In addition to supplies and equipment, the Dragon spacecraft will deliver several science investigations to the station.

A maximum of 50 social media users will be selected to attend this two-day event, and will be given access similar to news media.

Those chosen to be NASA Social participants will have the opportunity to:

View a launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket

Tour NASA Facilities at Kennedy Space Center

Speak with representatives from NASA and SpaceX

Meet fellow space enthusiasts who are active on social media

NASA Social registration for the CRS-19 launch opens on this page on Oct. 23 at 12:00 p.m. EDT and the deadline to apply is on Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. EDT. All social applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

To join the NASA Social program apple here: https://www.nasa.gov/connect/social/credential.html