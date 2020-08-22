NASA: Asteroid to pass close to Earth near Election Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)--- Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara has written a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo advocating for more support when it comes education and services for students with disabilities. He is urging the governor to allow more flexibility when it comes to their education and services schedules.

In a letter, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara stated that he’s concerned about the Home and Community Based Services Waiver Self-direction Program. He said as it stands, there are time restrictions on when students with special needs can get services, such as physical therapy, that they desperately need.

He wants the governor to help make it easier on parents, especially those who are essential workers, by allowing these services for their children to be accessed at anytime of day, not just during school hours. Not all students will be returning to the classroom because of health concerns.

"If they can make arrangements with the provider, let them have the physical therapy at 5:30- 6 o’clock, it doesn’t necessarily have to be at 1- 2 o’clock, maybe we can shift the schedule. Work with the parents, give them a little bit of flexibility," Santabarbara stated.

The Assemblyman said he doesn’t want these students to continue to lose valuable skills needed for independence. Santabarba is currently waiting on a response from Governor Cuomo.